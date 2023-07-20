BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

New Orleans Inspector General again asks council to put Pontalba into commerce

By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 4:13 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - For the second time, the New Orleans Office of Inspector General is recommending the city council revoke the mayor’s access to the Upper Pontalba apartment and put it back into commerce.

Inspector General Ed Michel released the letter on Thurs., July 20, after video obtained by Fox 8 highlighted numerous times during the Essence Fest weekend when Mayor LaToya Cantrell appeared to ignore a newly-passed ordinance prohibiting overnight stays at the city-owned apartment.

“As written, the ordinance does not appear to ensure that the City receives fair market value from the usage of the Mayor’s Apartment. Additionally, the ordinance lacks an enforceable definition of what qualifies as an ‘overnight stay,” Michel’s letter reads.

The OIG says relinquishing the apartment to collect rent would net the city an additional $36,000 in income.

Council President JP Morrell is now planning to introduce a new ordinance to once again try to take the apartment away from the mayor, which Vice President Helena Moreno says will likely get the votes needed to pass. The council will vote on Morrell’s proposal on Aug. 10.

OUTSIDE THE OFFICE

Officer Vappie returns to mayor’s security team after conclusion of investigation

Federal monitors tell judge NOPD’s investigation into Officer Vappie was tainted from beginning

Cantrell’s security team lacks written policies, chain of command, audit finds

Mayor Cantrell again defends use of Pontalba, opposes rule changes

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

From left, 48-year-old Nakie James Brown and 20-year-old Dustin Parrie Jr. were fatally shot...
Recently fired man kills 2 ex-coworkers, dies in shootout with deputies, sheriff says
Photos of a father’s reaction to his daughter being born have gone viral in just a few days.
‘I have to post these’: Father’s reactions go viral in baby birth photos
Police say 25-year-old Carlee Russell has been found alive after she disappeared after calling...
Alabama woman who went missing after calling 911 found alive
The 'St. Bernard Swiftie,' Emma Jo Tassin, is taking home a special souvenir from the Era's...
‘St. Bernard Swiftie:’ 10-year-old fan picked out of 70,000+ by Taylor Swift for a special moment
Carlethia “Carlee” Nichole Russell, 25.
Woman disappears after calling 911 to report child alone on interstate in Alabama

Latest News

Former employee Keith Laborde claims he was asked to pick up campaign signs that didn't belong...
ZURIK: Former employee details questionable spending of taxpayer money by St. Tammany Coroner’s office
ZURIK: Former employee details questionable spending of taxpayer money by St. Tammany Coroner’s...
ZURIK: Former employee details questionable spending of taxpayer money by St. Tammany Coroner’s office
Council President JP Morrell is planning to introduce a new ordinance to once again try to take...
ZURIK: Council members will again debate removing Pontalba from mayor’s disposal
ZURIK: Council members will again attempt to remove Pontalba from mayor’s disposal
ZURIK: Council members will again attempt to remove Pontalba from mayor’s disposal