One candidate for NOPD’s top job fatally shot a man in 2014 and was cleared of criminal charges

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - In the midst of a search for a New Orleans police superintendent, one of the six semi-finalists for the job is drawing attention for a 2014 incident in which he fatally shot a man in Texas.

According to reports and court documents, Thedrick Andres, Sr., was serving as a sergeant in an off-duty capacity when he fatally shot Juan May outside of a Duncanville, Texas restaurant.

The victim was killed following a heated argument that began on a party bus and escalated into a physical altercation between the two men and another party-goer.

Andres claimed that he acted in self-defense, stating that insults were exchanged on a party bus, and a fight broke out in a restaurant parking lot. Court records reveal that May struck Andres in the face, after which a scuffle ensued between the two. The situation further escalated when May’s cousin, Patrick May, joined the fight, and Andres ended up on the ground. Andres then retrieved a firearm from his car.

When Juan May pursued him, Andres fired a fatal shot into his chest, resulting in the 45-year-old’s death.

The lawsuit filed by May’s family against Andres and the Arlington Police Department alleged that Andres had been the one to escalate the situation by hurling a homosexual slur, an accusation he denied.

Despite an internal police investigation and a Dallas County criminal investigation involving a grand jury, Andres was cleared of any criminal charges and found to have acted within the law and department policy, according to multiple accounts.

The incident prompted a civil lawsuit against Andres and the Arlington Police Department by the decedent’s family in 2016. However, the lawsuit was eventually dismissed by a federal judge in 2019.

Andres left the Arlington police force and became chief in Henderson, Nevada in 2019. He retired in January after receiving a vote of “no confidence” last November. He was since passed over for the chief job in Victoria, Texas, earlier this year.

See also: Sen. Kennedy blasts Cantrell’s secrecy in NOPD chief search: ‘Give us their names’

Previously, Andres worked for the Louisiana Department of Public Safety and Corrections at the state penitentiary, where he was promoted to sergeant before moving to the New Orleans Police Department.

A panel will assess Andres and the five other semi-finalists during a two-day period on July 20 and 21. The other semi-finalists include; DeShawn Beaufort, who served as Chief Inspector for the Philadelphia Police Department; David Franklin, former Chief of Staff for the Albuquerque Police Department; Anne Kirkpatrick, the first female police chief in Oakland, California; Jarad Phelps, former Deputy Chief of the Prince William County Police Department in Virginia; and Michelle Woodfork, who currently serves as the interim NOPD superintendent.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.