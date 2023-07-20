BBB Accredited Business
Two arrested in fatal shooting behind Chalmette sports center

By Ken Daley
Published: Jul. 16, 2023 at 11:40 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
CHALMETTE, La. (WVUE) - Two people have been arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of a man behind the Val Riess Sports Complex, the St. Bernard Parish Sheriff’s Office said Thursday (July 20).

A 17-year-old from Chalmette was first arrested on Sat., July 15 but authorities have not disclosed his name or detailed his involvement in the killing, other than to say he has been booked with second-degree murder.

Sheriff James Pohlmann’s office on July 19 arrested a second suspect -- 20-year-old David Waguespack III of Thibodaux. Deputies say Waguespack was a rear passenger in a vehicle that was pulled over during a traffic stop on Hwy. 20 in Chackbay. He was booked with second-degree murder. Sheriff Pohlman says Waguespack was additionally booked on two outstanding warrants for contempt of court in Lafourche Parish.

David Waguespack III, a 20-year-old from Thibodaux, was booked for second-degree murder in...
David Waguespack III, a 20-year-old from Thibodaux, was booked for second-degree murder in connection with the fatal shooting of a man July 15 behind the Val Riess Sports Center in Chalmette, the St. Bernard Parish Sheriff's Office said.(SBPSO)

The adult male victim, whose identity has not been disclosed, was discovered Saturday shortly after 5 p.m., while a travel basketball tournament was underway inside the sports center.

Man shot, killed steps away from traveling basketball tournament in Chalmette

Authorities said the killing appeared unrelated to the tournament. Most inside for the competition had no inkling of the fatal shooting behind the building until seeing crime scene tape as they were leaving after a game.

The driver of a charter bus that brought a basketball team from Central Florida told Fox 8 she saw a black sedan go behind the gymnasium before hearing popping noises. She later discovered a rear tire of her bus had been struck by gunfire and flattened, necessitating an emergency repair.

The SBPSO said the victim was found with multiple gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene. Sunday’s update did not detail how detectives identified the 17-year-old and Waguespack as the suspects in the crime, but Pohlmann said the killing “was an isolated incident between the suspects and the victim, who were acquaintances.”

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information on the fatal shooting is asked to contact the St. Bernard Parish Sheriff’s Office at (504) 271-2501 or (504) 271-8477, or Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

