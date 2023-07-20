Tyrese Harris pleads guilty to killing 12-year-old Derrick Cash

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Tyrese Harris, 20, who was recently sentenced to 45 years in prison for a brutal carjacking, entered a guilty plea on Thursday (July 20) for the killing of a 12-year-old boy.

An Orleans judge sentenced Harris to 40 years in prison for manslaughter and 30 years for conspiracy, which will run concurrently.

Prosecutors say Harris killed Derrick Cash in New Orleans East in January 2022.

12-year-old Derrick Cash was fatally shot in January 2022 (WVUE)

“My client accepts responsibility for his crimes, which at this point, is all he can do and he will serve his time, which is the state’s way of making him pay for those crimes,” Harris’ attorney Michael Kennedy said.

Then, in February, Harris carjacked a New Orleans realtor while she was pumping gas at the Mid City Costco location. Kelleye Rhein was dragged 50 feet by her own vehicle, suffering fractures to her skull, face, and neck as well as bleeding in her brain.

Harris pleaded guilty in that case as well to five charges including conspiracy, carjacking, and weapons violations.

In a third, failed carjacking attempt, police said Harris fired shots at a would-be victim before fleeing but dropped a cell phone at the scene that contained evidence police said linked him to the killing of Cash.

Tyrese Harris, 18, was arrested Sunday (Feb. 6) in connection with the brutal carjacking of a woman in the Costco New Orleans gas line on Feb. 1. (Orleans Parish Sheriff's Office)

Harris eventually confessed to killing Cash with a .45-caliber firearm during a recorded interview, according to homicide detectives’ sworn affidavit.

“My grandson isn’t here. We can’t put on our hands on him,” Cash’s grandmother Lisa said outside of the courthouse Thursday morning. “I appreciate the system, they did do something, but my grandson isn’t here.”

