4-year-old fatally shot in New Orleans; man arrested

By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 12:25 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A man was booked for negligent homicide after a 4-year-old boy sustained a fatal gunshot wound, according to the New Orleans Police Department.

Police say the shooting happened inside a home in the 7000 block of Martin Drive around 10:30 p.m. on Thurs., July 20.

Details are limited, but police say a man was questioned at the scene and taken to jail. His age and identity were not disclosed.

This is a developing story.

