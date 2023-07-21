4-year-old fatally shot in New Orleans; man arrested

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A man was booked for negligent homicide after a 4-year-old boy sustained a fatal gunshot wound, according to the New Orleans Police Department.

Police say the shooting happened inside a home in the 7000 block of Martin Drive around 10:30 p.m. on Thurs., July 20.

Details are limited, but police say a man was questioned at the scene and taken to jail. His age and identity were not disclosed.

This is a developing story.

