Child found near Parc Brittany Blvd; police seek public’s help identifying parents or guardians

The NOPD is seeking the public’s help in identifying the parents or guardians of a toddler...
By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 6:35 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The NOPD is seeking the public’s help in identifying the parents or guardians of a toddler found near Parc Brittany Blvd and Coronet Court around 4:30 p.m. Friday (July 21).

Police say efforts to locate the parents were unsuccessful.

The 7th District urges anyone with information about the child or their parents to contact them at 504-658-6070.

