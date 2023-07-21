Child found near Parc Brittany Blvd; police seek public’s help identifying parents or guardians

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The NOPD is seeking the public’s help in identifying the parents or guardians of a toddler found near Parc Brittany Blvd and Coronet Court around 4:30 p.m. Friday (July 21).

Police say efforts to locate the parents were unsuccessful.

The 7th District urges anyone with information about the child or their parents to contact them at 504-658-6070.

