City of New Orleans to reactivate 10 school zone and traffic safety cameras starting August 1

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The City of New Orleans has announced its plans to reactivate the school zone traffic safety cameras on Tuesday, August 1, at 7 a.m.

These cameras, which were turned off during the summer break, will resume their operations to ensure the safety of students as they return to school. The City will also be reactivating 10 traffic safety cameras that were damaged during Hurricane Ida but have now been fully repaired. The restoration process involved replacing sensors and installing new poles and support equipment.

The school zone hours will be from 7 a.m. until 9 a.m. and 2:45 p.m. until 4:45 p.m. every Monday through Friday. Motorists are strongly urged to be attentive to posted speed limits and exercise extreme caution while driving in school zones.

This includes refraining from using cell phones and being vigilant for children crossing the streets. The City will be actively enforcing the 20 mph speed limit within school zones to ensure the safety of all pedestrians and students.

The 10 traffic safety cameras which are being reactivated are located at:

North Carrollton Avenue @ Canal Street

Canal Street @ South Carrollton Avenue

South Carrollton Avenue @ Palmetto Street

South Carrollton Avenue @ Earhart Boulevard

Earhart Boulevard @ South Carrollton Avenue

Earhart Boulevard @ South Carrollton Avenue

Poydras Street @ Loyola Avenue

Poydras Street @ St. Charles Avenue

Poydras Street @ Carondelet Street

South Carrollton Avenue @ Banks Street

A map of all traffic camera safety locations can be found here.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.