BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

City of New Orleans to reactivate 10 school zone and traffic safety cameras starting August 1

(Mary Green)
By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 4:05 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The City of New Orleans has announced its plans to reactivate the school zone traffic safety cameras on Tuesday, August 1, at 7 a.m.

These cameras, which were turned off during the summer break, will resume their operations to ensure the safety of students as they return to school. The City will also be reactivating 10 traffic safety cameras that were damaged during Hurricane Ida but have now been fully repaired. The restoration process involved replacing sensors and installing new poles and support equipment.

The school zone hours will be from 7 a.m. until 9 a.m. and 2:45 p.m. until 4:45 p.m. every Monday through Friday. Motorists are strongly urged to be attentive to posted speed limits and exercise extreme caution while driving in school zones.

This includes refraining from using cell phones and being vigilant for children crossing the streets. The City will be actively enforcing the 20 mph speed limit within school zones to ensure the safety of all pedestrians and students.

The 10 traffic safety cameras which are being reactivated are located at:

  • North Carrollton Avenue @ Canal Street
  • Canal Street @ South Carrollton Avenue
  • South Carrollton Avenue @ Palmetto Street
  • South Carrollton Avenue @ Earhart Boulevard
  • Earhart Boulevard @ South Carrollton Avenue
  • Earhart Boulevard @ South Carrollton Avenue
  • Poydras Street @ Loyola Avenue
  • Poydras Street @ St. Charles Avenue
  • Poydras Street @ Carondelet Street
  • South Carrollton Avenue @ Banks Street

A map of all traffic camera safety locations can be found here.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

From left, 48-year-old Nakie James Brown and 20-year-old Dustin Parrie Jr. were fatally shot...
Recently fired man kills 2 ex-coworkers, dies in shootout with deputies, sheriff says
Police say 25-year-old Carlee Russell has been found alive after she disappeared after calling...
Alabama woman who went missing after calling 911 found alive
Photos of a father’s reaction to his daughter being born have gone viral in just a few days.
‘I have to post these’: Father’s reactions go viral in baby birth photos
The 'St. Bernard Swiftie,' Emma Jo Tassin, is taking home a special souvenir from the Era's...
‘St. Bernard Swiftie:’ 10-year-old fan picked out of 70,000+ by Taylor Swift for a special moment
Carlethia “Carlee” Nichole Russell, 25.
Woman disappears after calling 911 to report child alone on interstate in Alabama

Latest News

A man was booked for negligent homicide after a 4-year-old boy sustained a fatal gunshot wound,...
Family identifies 4-year-old fatally shot, says father arrested for negligent homicide
Another outage reported at some Louisiana Office of Motor Vehicles locations
La. OMV offers free credit monitoring, identify theft protection after cyber breach
John Snell
Unreleased council investigation finds evidence of bid-rigging, ethics violations in abandoned ‘smart cities’ deal
Clockwise from top left, Thedrick Andres, Anne Kirkpatrick, David Franklin, Michelle Woodfork...
Moreno demands transparency in police chief selection and process