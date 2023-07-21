BBB Accredited Business
Couple in hospice care makes final wish come true by going on date at Golden Corral

A Michigan couple in hospice care completed their final wish of having a date at Golden Corral.
A Michigan couple in hospice care completed their final wish of having a date at Golden Corral.(WXYZ via CNN Newsource)
By Alexandra Bahou, WXYZ
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 9:09 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
CLINTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) - A couple in Michigan got to take part in their final wish by having a date at Golden Corral.

On Thursday, Larry and Betty Crabtree had a very special meal together.

They have been married for 58 years and are currently in hospice care.

The two have raised six children and entered home hospice within just a few months of each other.

Doctors have given Larry Crabtree six months to live and Betty Crabtree about a year.

So, they are making the most of their time.

The couple said they are visiting some of their favorite places along with spending time with the people they love.

