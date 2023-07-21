BBB Accredited Business
Covington boy born with heart condition competing in national mullet championship

By Josh Roberson
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 11:06 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Meet Nash Carroll, the plucky three-year-old with infectious energy and an awe-inspiring mullet, who is currently vying for the title of National Mullet Champion. Despite facing a heart condition since birth, Nash’s spirit and captivating hairstyle have earned him a spot in the second round of the competition, capturing the hearts of many and raising awareness for congenital heart disease (CHD).

“Growing up, he actually grew a natural mullet, nothing on top and long in the back,” Nash’s mother, Laura Ogden, shared.

Nash’s look, along with his mother’s determination to spread awareness for CHD, led them to enter the national competition, hoping to make a difference.

The heartwarming tale of Nash and his mullet quickly spread across social media, pushing him into the second of three rounds with a chance to win the title.

Nash Carroll was born with half of a working heart and has his superhero scar to prove it.
Nash was born with tricuspid atresia, a congenital heart defect that hinders a portion of the heart from fully forming. Shortly after birth, he experienced a stroke and underwent multiple medical procedures, including one open heart surgery. Despite these challenges, Nash’s resilient spirit shines through, and he lives life with boundless energy.

“He is just a ball of energy, vivacious, he lights up a room as you can see, even when he was at the hospital he smiled. All the nurses were in love with him,” Ogden said proudly.

Currently awaiting a second scheduled open heart surgery, Nash’s medical journey has been full of strength and determination. His mother says that their doctors view his condition as “if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it.”

“I really just wanted to spread awareness for CHD in a fun way and it’s already gotten bigger than I thought it would,” Ogden said. “Even if he doesn’t win, he’s winning at life.”

Voting for the second round of the National Mullet Championship ends Monday, with the winner receiving a prize of $5,000, which would go towards medical expenses. Donations from the contest benefit the Wounded Warrior Project. To vote, visit MulletChamp.com.

