Don exits to the north as new tropical waves exit Africa

Development chances remain low with a new wave crossing the Atlantic
Tropical development chances
Tropical development chances(Source: FOX 8 Weather)
By Zack Fradella
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 7:28 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The tropics are starting to get more active as we approach the end of July and get set for August.

Tropical Storm Don has been spinning over the North Atlantic for a few days now and has another two or three days to remain a tropical system before it runs into colder water and dissipates. The latest track from the National Hurricane Center continues to show a north movement into the far northern Atlantic with no threat to land.

Elsewhere we do have a tropical wave moving between the coast of Africa and the Lesser Antilles. This disturbance has a medium chance of formation right now but it’s a sign of the times. Multiple tropical waves are exiting Africa at this time which is the first signal to tropical activity ramping up in the coming weeks. Currently, we are tracking a large batch of dust around the Atlantic which helps suppress storm formation. Some of that dust may visit our local area going into the middle of next week.

Remember, August is when the peak season for tropical activity begins as the period from August 15 through October 15th is the climatological most active part of hurricane season.

