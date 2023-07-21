Grace King graduate revolutionized free education worldwide, reaching tens of millions

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - He is one of the most influential graduates to come out of a New Orleans area high school who you have probably never heard of.

Sal Khan, a 1994 graduate of Grace King High in Metairie, has revolutionized global education through his online education system, Khan Academy, reaching over 150 million registered users in 50 languages.

From a largely windowless high school in Metairie, Khan developed a learning system that opened up educational opportunities for millions worldwide.

“I said son you are doing so well. You’re giving free education to the world and you are a young man,” his mother Sue recalled. “I suspect one day soon you’ll get a Nobel Peace Prize. He said mommy why do you even think about these awards? I don’t care. My main vision is to give education.”

Khan may be educating more people around the world than anyone else.

“Right now we’re just full speed ahead, trying to impact more learners and educators in more geographies,” said Khan.

After graduating as Grace King’s valedictorian, Khan came up with a learning system that opens up educational portals for millions.

Khan continued his academic journey at prestigious institutions like MIT and Harvard, majoring in engineering and computer science. Khan credits his strong math skills, developed during his time at the University of New Orleans as a teenager, for laying the foundation for his success.

“We were allowed my junior and senior years of high school to spend most of our day at the University of New Orleans taking more advanced math classes that the high school didn’t offer,” said Khan.

Throughout his academic journey, Khan’s teachers say he remained well-rounded, actively participating in the Grace King newspaper as an art editor.

“That he stayed when he was a senior surprised me because at the time, they probably could have just done the college thing, and left King behind,” said his newspaper advisor, Vickie Kennedy.

Thirty years ago, Khan became president of the Grace King math club, where he set the template for later success by starting a tutoring program for other students.

‘At some point, the administration said any student that was making a C or lower had to attend these math sessions we were running,” said Khan.

After college, Khan took an unconventional path by becoming a hedge fund manager. However, he soon found himself drawn to tutoring young relatives remotely and sharing lessons on YouTube. The tutoring videos gained traction and became a hit among viewers, attracting over 100,000 people by 2009.

“I was in Boston at the time, and that’s when I started tutoring my cousin Navia, who was going to Newman,” said Khan.

The tutoring worked. He improved his cousin’s grades like he did his high school classmates by helping them fill in gaps in their learning.

“I saw a lot of students and the reason they were struggling was not because they weren’t bright. There were gaps in the academic model,” said Khan.

The tutoring videos gained traction and became a hit among viewers, attracting over 100,000 people by 2009.

“It makes me so proud, I could explode,” said Kennedy.

The whiz kid from Metairie was now on a mission.

‘What we saw in the tutoring, if you just gave students the time and space to address those gaps, we were able to do that because we were doing one on one tutoring and those same students would become ‘A’ students,” said Khan.

Khan left his lucrative job as a hedge fund manager and moved to Mountain View California, devoting himself to developing Khan Academy full-time.

Initially facing challenges, the platform’s simplicity and effectiveness captured the attention of Silicon Valley giants.

“By the end of the year it was stressful. I was wondering if my old employer would take me back. I depleted my down payment and that’s when people like Google got interested and Bill Gates himself started telling other people he used the site,” said Khan.

The Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, Google, and Elon Musk contributed substantial donations, making Khan Academy one of the most influential initiatives to emerge from Grace King High, alongside alumni like talk show host Ellen Degeneres and democratic party strategist Donna Brazile.

“It blew my mind, especially as a teacher, when he said he wanted to give a world-class education to everybody in the world,” said Kennedy.

Currently, Khan Academy is expanding its reach by establishing a brick-and-mortar lab school in Mountain View, California, near Khan’s residence. Additionally, the platform utilizes artificial intelligence through the new online platform Khanmigo, allowing learners to interact with virtual teachers and providing innovative learning opportunities.

“You will eventually zoom with your AI tutor. Pretty soon you can do a few things that even a good tutor can’t do. We have simulations where you can talk to a historical character or a literary character,” said Khan.

Khan’s journey has come full circle, returning to New Orleans once a year to visit relatives and instill an appreciation for the city in his children. As remote work opportunities continue to expand, Khan believes New Orleans has potential for further tech industry development, despite challenges like crime.

“It’s in our mission statement; free, world-class education for anybody anywhere. And we are serious about that,” Khan said.

Khan Academy’s $70 million annual budget is partly funded by college testing programs like SAT and LSAT, but the majority comes from individual donations as little as $20 or $30.

