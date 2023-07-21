BBB Accredited Business
Juvenile shot, killed in New Orleans East, police say

By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 11:37 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A juvenile was shot and killed in New Orleans East Thursday (July 20) evening, according to NOPD.

The shooting happened in the 6800 block of Lake Kenilworth around 10:34 p.m.

Upon arrival, police found the juvenile with a gunshot wound to his body. He was taken to a local hospital, where the juvenile later died.

No further information is available at this time.

Latest News

khan academy
Grace King graduate revolutionized free education worldwide, reaching tens of millions
Federal lawsuit alleges New Orleans RTA bans wheelchair access to 90% of St. Charles Avenue stops
New Orleans Inspector General again asks council to put Pontalba into commerce
