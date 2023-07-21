Juvenile shot, killed in New Orleans East, police say

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A juvenile was shot and killed in New Orleans East Thursday (July 20) evening, according to NOPD.

The shooting happened in the 6800 block of Lake Kenilworth around 10:34 p.m.

Upon arrival, police found the juvenile with a gunshot wound to his body. He was taken to a local hospital, where the juvenile later died.

No further information is available at this time.

