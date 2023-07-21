BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

La. OMV offers free credit monitoring, identify theft protection after cyber breach

Another outage reported at some Louisiana Office of Motor Vehicles locations
Another outage reported at some Louisiana Office of Motor Vehicles locations
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 3:17 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

The following is from Louisiana Office of Motor Vehicles

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Louisiana Department of Public Safety and Corrections, Public Safety Services, Office of Motor Vehicle (“OMV”) responded to a data security incident that involved personal information of individuals who applied for, and/or were issued a Louisiana driver’s license, identification card, and/ or vehicle registration. This notice explains the incident, the measures that have been taken, and some steps you can take in response.

On May 31, 2023, Progress Software Corporation, which developed and supports the MOVEit managed file transfer platform, notified all customers across the globe, including OMV, of a zero-day vulnerability that an unauthorized party used to access and acquire data without authorization. Upon learning of the incident, immediate measures were taken to secure the MOVEIt environment utilized to transfer files. A thorough investigation was conducted, and it was determined that there was unauthorized acquisition of, and access to, OMV files in the MOVEIt environment.

Through a thorough analysis, OMV determined that files involved in the incident contained the personal information of individuals who applied for and/or were issued a Louisiana driver’s license, identification card, and/or vehicle registration. The information varied by individual but included name and one or more of the following: address, date of birth, Social Security number, driver’s license, learner’s permit, or identification card number, height, eye color, vehicle registration information, and handicap placard information.

OMV is emailing notices to individuals whose information was involved in the incident and for whom OMV was able to locate an email address. In addition, OMV established a dedicated, toll-free call center to answer questions that individuals may have and is offering twelve (12) months of free credit monitoring and identify theft protection from LifeLock to involved Louisiana residents.

If you believe your information was involved and have any questions about this incident, including how to sign up for free credit monitoring and identity theft protection, please review information about the incident at https://nextsteps.la.gov/substitute-notice.

If you have additional questions, please visit https://nextsteps.la.gov/ or call 866.861.8717.

For individuals whose information was involved in the incident, OMV encourages you to actively monitor for the possibility of fraud and identity theft by reviewing your financial statements and credit reports for any unauthorized activity. If you notice any unauthorized activity, contact the relevant financial institution or the credit bureau reporting the activity immediately.

To help prevent something like this from happening again, additional safeguards and technical security measures have been implemented to further protect and monitor the MOVEIt environment.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

From left, 48-year-old Nakie James Brown and 20-year-old Dustin Parrie Jr. were fatally shot...
Recently fired man kills 2 ex-coworkers, dies in shootout with deputies, sheriff says
Police say 25-year-old Carlee Russell has been found alive after she disappeared after calling...
Alabama woman who went missing after calling 911 found alive
Photos of a father’s reaction to his daughter being born have gone viral in just a few days.
‘I have to post these’: Father’s reactions go viral in baby birth photos
The 'St. Bernard Swiftie,' Emma Jo Tassin, is taking home a special souvenir from the Era's...
‘St. Bernard Swiftie:’ 10-year-old fan picked out of 70,000+ by Taylor Swift for a special moment
Carlethia “Carlee” Nichole Russell, 25.
Woman disappears after calling 911 to report child alone on interstate in Alabama

Latest News

A man was booked for negligent homicide after a 4-year-old boy sustained a fatal gunshot wound,...
Family identifies 4-year-old fatally shot, says father arrested for negligent homicide
City of New Orleans to reactivate 10 school zone and traffic safety cameras starting August 1
John Snell
Unreleased council investigation finds evidence of bid-rigging, ethics violations in abandoned ‘smart cities’ deal
Clockwise from top left, Thedrick Andres, Anne Kirkpatrick, David Franklin, Michelle Woodfork...
Moreno demands transparency in police chief selection and process