Moreno demands transparency in police chief selection and process

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans City Council Vice President Helena Moreno on Friday (July 21) sent a letter to Mayor LaToya Cantrell and the city’s Chief Administrative Officer warning she will not vote to confirm any police chief appointment unless more information is provided to the council.

In the letter, Moreno requests the resumes of all six semi-finalists and their scores from the International Association of Chiefs of Police (IACP), the agency hired to conduct the search for the next superintendent.

New Orleans City Council Vice President Helena Moreno on Friday (July 21) sent a letter to Mayor LaToya Cantrell and the city’s Chief Administrative Officer warning she will not vote to confirm any police chief appointment unless more information is provided to the council. (Moreno's office)

She also asks for IACP to explain how they narrowed the list of 33 candidates down to six.

Moreno says the council believes transparency is essential in selecting a new police chief.

A panel of city leaders has been conducting assessment interviews Thursday and Friday. The top three candidates will go before Mayor Cantrell, who will select the top candidate. That person must go before the council for final approval.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.