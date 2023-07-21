NFL sends cease and desist letter to brand ‘Defend New Orleans’
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 7:50 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The National Football League is ordering a local company to stop using logos and designs similar to the new orleans saints.
Defend New Orleans got a cease and desist letter from the NFL.
It states multiple apparel designs too closely resembled New Orleans Saints merchandise.
Defend New Orleans’ attorney responded in a letter saying images like the fleur-e-lis have been synonymous with the city for more than 300 years and the company will not stop using it.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.
Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.
Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.