NFL sends cease and desist letter to brand ‘Defend New Orleans’

By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 7:50 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The National Football League is ordering a local company to stop using logos and designs similar to the new orleans saints.

Defend New Orleans got a cease and desist letter from the NFL.

It states multiple apparel designs too closely resembled New Orleans Saints merchandise.

Defend New Orleans’ attorney responded in a letter saying images like the fleur-e-lis have been synonymous with the city for more than 300 years and the company will not stop using it.

