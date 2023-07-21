BBB Accredited Business
Storm are likely over the weekend, but it won’t be a washout

Hot today but rain will help lower temperatures in the coming days
Storms move in Saturday evening.
Storms move in Saturday evening.(WVUE Fox 8)
By Amber Lake
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 11:13 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Today is a carbon copy of Thursday when it comes to the heat. Our “feels like” temperatures will once again rise to between 108º and 112º. The Heat Advisory will hold strong all day.

Saturday will heat up before storms arrive. Expect highs back in the upper 90s with “feels like” temperatures ranging from 105º to 110º. Late day storms will become more numerous first along the north shore and push south through the evening. A few storms could have gusty winds and very heavy downpours.

Sunday, the high storm chances will mainly fall around the first half of the day. Once again, heavy downpours will be our biggest threat. Clouds should linger through the afternoon which will keep our temperatures in the lower 90s.

The tropics: Tropical Storm Don continues to remain a non-issue for land as it is forecast to move north and possibly dissipate by late weekend, into early next week. However, there’s another tropical wave getting bigger attention. The NHC is monitoring a wave between the Lesser Antilles and the coast of Africa. It has about a 40% chance of developing within the next week. It is traveling with a lot of Saharan dust which may help keep the activity somewhat suppressed. Nonetheless, it is still one to watch for the time of year.

