Storms returning this weekend

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The only one way to beat the heat at this time of year is to get storms which finally looks to happen over the weekend.

Today, no storms are expected so you know it’s going to be another hot one. Highs will soar into the upper 90s with the official forecast calling for a 98. That would be one degree shy of the record on this date. The feels like readings will be a lot hotter than that with most spots feeling like 108-112 for much of this afternoon. A Heat Advisory remains in effect.

Things will change this weekend as storms quickly move into the forecast by late day Saturday and continuing into Sunday. Now because the storms will be later on Saturday, I still think we hit 98 again. However, all that heat and humidity will combine to build up some big storms by the second half of the day. Be ready for strong thunderstorms come Saturday evening with gusty winds and dangerous lightning being the biggest threats.

Next week the pattern keeps some rain chances around which avoids us from returning to the upper 90s for highs.

In the tropics we continue to monitor Don spinning over the open Atlantic. Elsewhere multiple tropical waves are exiting the coast of Africa and this area seems to be the next spot to watch going into next week. This activity is still many days away from the United States if it ever was to make it but the Cabo Verde season is likely about to get going as we enter August.

