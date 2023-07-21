Unreleased council investigation finds evidence of bid-rigging, ethics violations in abandoned ‘smart cities’ deal

NEW ORLEANS (Verite News) - Investigators hired by the New Orleans City Council last year to look into the now-abandoned “smart cities” project found evidence of potential contract-rigging, ethics violations and perjury by city officials.

The council received the investigative report months ago, but never released it publicly. The long-awaited results, obtained by Verite, leave some questions unanswered due to the fact that the investigation was never completed. Although the council’s hired investigators said they would need more time and money to finish, the council chose to end their contract.

The final product, an 18-page “investigative status report”, concluded that the consortium of businesses that was selected for the proposed contract — Smart+Connected NOLA — had an unfair advantage in the public bidding process, and that undisclosed financial relationships compromised the integrity of the process.

The report, along with thousands of pages of accompanying documents, add new evidence to support the allegations that emerged before the smart cities project was canceled in late April 2022, when Smart+Connected NOLA dropped out amid public scrutiny.

“The Council’s suspicions have been confirmed and this investigation has produced significant evidence we have now turned over to the relevant Federal, State, and local enforcement agencies,” Councilwoman Helena Moreno told Verite in an email.

Two city officials in charge of the project — Director of the Mayor’s Office of Utilities Jonathan Rhodes and Christopher Wolff, a city IT staffer — were simultaneously running a side business called Verge Internet. The investigation found that throughout the New Orleans smart cities public bid process in 2021, Wolff and Rhodes were actively meeting with key members of Smart+Connected NOLA to pitch similar smart cities projects in Miami and Los Angeles.

Wolff was a member of the city purchasing committee that chose Smart+Connected NOLA as the top candidate for the project, while also working with the Smart+Connected NOLA team through Verge.

Some of the findings simply add further support to allegations that were already well documented by local media and the council. But other documents include previously unknown information.

Many of the allegations centered on the role of a self-described “pro-bono” city consultant — Ignite Cities — that helped design the project and had access to a draft of the city’s public bid before it was made public. Evidence already showed Ignite Cities had some existing relationship with the Smart+Connected NOLA team, raising questions about whether it was proper for a contractor to design a city project while also working with one of the teams bidding on that project.

The investigators — from the firms DeLuca Advisory & Consulting Services and Triangle Investigations — concluded that Ignite had a pre-existing business relationship with Smart+Connected NOLA. In interviews, city officials admitted that shortly before Smart+Connected NOLA dropped out, an executive informed the city that Ignite Cities did have a financial stake in the project.

“The investigative findings have identified a number of apparent ethical and conflict of interest violations and instances whereby there may have been, at a minimum, an appearance of impropriety,” the report said.

Wolff’s lawyer, Michael Kennedy, told Verite that Wolff, who is still employed by the city, “is being put forth as a scapegoat.”

“Flat out my client committed no violation, ethical or otherwise,” Kennedy said. “And it is wholly incorrect to put him up as the demon here, when we all as citizens of New Orleans know that nothing in this city runs right and they’re just trying to blame it on him.”

Mayor LaToya Cantrell’s office didn’t respond to requests for comment. Neither did either of the firms hired for the investigation. Rhodes resigned from city employment last year. Efforts to reach him through several known phone numbers were unsuccessful.

Moreno said the decision, in February, to end the investigation was largely based on the fact that the projected cost to finish it was twice what the council originally budgeted. She said by early 2023, investigators had confirmed the council’s suspicions, and it was time for the matter to be taken up by “enforcement agencies.”

“The Council’s charter-authorized investigation is part of a continuum of justice, which would conclude with action by the appropriate enforcement and prosecutorial agencies,” Moreno said. “The investigation largely reached a point at which it was critical that those outside agencies take on the next steps of holding the involved individuals accountable.”

None of the leading companies comprising Smart+Connected NOLA responded to requests for comment. George Burciaga, the founder of Ignite Cities, now named Elevate Cities, did not immediately respond to a voicemail on Thursday (July 20).

This article first appeared on Verite and is republished here under a Creative Commons license.

