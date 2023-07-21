Woman shot in CBD Thursday evening, police say

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The NOPD is actively investigating a shooting incident that reportedly took place in the 500 block of Poydras Street Thursday evening (July 20).

According to initial reports, around 5:19 p.m., a female victim suffering from a gunshot wound arrived at a local hospital via private transportation.

No additional information is currently available.

