WOMEN’S WORLD CUP: USA vs. Vietnam airs tonight on FOX 8 at 8 p.m.

Women's World Cup
Women's World Cup(MGN)
By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 11:36 AM CDT
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The U.S. Women’s National Team will look to capitalize off of their world cup victory four years ago.

Coverage of the match against Vietnam will begin at 6 p.m. Kickoff is at 8 p.m.

There will be no news Friday at 9 p.m.

Tonight’s 10 p.m. news will air at 10:30 p.m.

One other note: Jeopardy will air at 1 a.m., followed by Wheel of Fortune.

