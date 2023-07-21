WOMEN’S WORLD CUP: USA vs. Vietnam airs tonight on FOX 8 at 8 p.m.
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 11:36 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The U.S. Women’s National Team will look to capitalize off of their world cup victory four years ago.
Coverage of the match against Vietnam will begin at 6 p.m. Kickoff is at 8 p.m.
There will be no news Friday at 9 p.m.
Tonight’s 10 p.m. news will air at 10:30 p.m.
One other note: Jeopardy will air at 1 a.m., followed by Wheel of Fortune.
