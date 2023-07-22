All lanes on the west bound East Pearl River Bridge are back opened after weeks of construction

HANCOCK COUNTY (WVUE) - All westbound lanes on the East Pearl River Bridge near the Louisiana/Mississippi state line are fully opened after weeks of construction. Road closures began on the westbound side of the bridge back in early July 5.

Workers wrapped up repairs ahead of their planned August 11th schedule.

The Mississippi Department of Transportation said the work began because of a vehicle fire on the bridge.

Since then, traffic has sometimes been backed up for miles, leaving drivers to sit for hours.

Workers replaced a concrete railing destroyed in a fire with a new railing.

Anna Ehrgott. public information officer for the Mississippi Department of Transportation said she thinks these repairs will make life safer and a little easier for drivers.

“Travelers can expect a bit of an easier travel through Mississippi to Louisiana using I-10 and they can also rest assured knowing that there’s new concrete in that location,” Ehrgott said. “There’s a new railing at that location and the bridge is going to be a bit safer for travelers, moving forward.”

The bridge closed during peak drive time to and from the gulf coast beaches.

The Highway 90 bridge over the Pearl River and four other bridges in the area are closed for repairs, leaving drivers with only one alternative route through Picayune, Mississippi.

