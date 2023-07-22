BRPD: Suspect killed in officer-involved shooting; another male also killed

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating an officer-involved shooting that happened on the evening of Friday, July 21.

According to BRPD, the incident happened on College Drive near Holloway Avenue.

Officers initially responded to the scene around 9:30 p.m. to investigate a custody dispute, authorities said. They added that as police arrived, gunshots were heard.

Police said officers made contact with an armed suspect who ignored their verbal commands. According to BRPD, the officers opened fire on the suspect after he pointed his handgun at them.

While at the scene, officers also discovered another injured male, police said. They added they believe he was shot by the suspect.

The suspect and the injured male were both taken to a hospital and later died, according to BRPD.

Three BRPD officers have been placed on administrative leave per departmental policy.

The names of those involved have not been released by law enforcement.

The investigation is ongoing.

