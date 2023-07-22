BBB Accredited Business
NOPD arrests murder suspect in New Orleans East stabbing death

A 72-year-old man was fatally stabbed Friday (July 21) at a residence in the 4800 block of...
A 72-year-old man was fatally stabbed Friday (July 21) at a residence in the 4800 block of Perelli Drive in New Orleans East, the NOPD said.
By Ken Daley
Published: Jul. 22, 2023 at 9:31 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A 46-year-old man was arrested and booked with second-degree murder in connection with the killing of a man who was stabbed to death in New Orleans East, the NOPD said Saturday (July 22).

Tarref Simon would face a mandatory lifetime prison sentence if indicted and convicted of the murder allegation. New Orleans police said he was detained at the scene of a fatal stabbing reported Friday at 3:48 p.m. in the 4800 block of Perelli Drive that left a 72-year-old man dead.

The victim’s identity has not been disclosed.

Police said Simon was taken to a hospital for treatment of lacerations before being booked into the Orleans Justice Center jail on the murder count.

The NOPD said detectives determined the fatal stabbing was the result of an argument between Simon and the victim, though their relationship was not disclosed.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

