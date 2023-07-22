One Company Fights, Another Adjusts After NFL Cease and Desist Letters

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The NFL sends cease and desist letters to two local companies using Fleur de Lis images.

A local attorney who is an expert on free-speech issues says time is on his side regarding a threat from the NFL.

Earlier this week, the NFL sent a letter to defend New Orleans asking it ‘To cease all unauthorized use of NFL marks,’ but DNO’s attorney is fighting back, saying the NFL has no authority to block images of Fleur de Lis’s which are different from the one used by the Saints

“If they do bring it to a judge I am confident my client has been using for 20 years and I’m confident people don’t see the Saints when they see the Defend New Orleans logo,” said DNO Attorney Scott Sternberg.

Last week, the NFL put another local business, Tailgate Nola, on notice for unauthorized promotional use of NFL marks.

“I didn’t know how to respond or what to think,’ said Tailgate Nola co-owner Olivia Flynn.

Tailgate Nola raised $5000 for Children’s Hospital by raffling off Saints tickets, which the NFL also says is illegal, as spelled out on the back of tickets.

“People just want to give to Children’s Hospital why would you stop that over a logo?” said Dan Flynn.

Tailgatenola decided to stop the raffles and discontinued logos, which were too close to the ones used by the Saints. But DefendNola says it’s not removing any of its products, and it says they’ve seen an uptick in business since the NFL serves notice.

“To quote from Winston Churchill, those who don’t learn from history of them to repeat it,” said

Patent attorney Seth Nehrbass. He says the NFL failed in previous efforts to block companies from using images of the fleur-de-lis.

‘The NFL backed down on the use of the Fleur de Lis because it’s a symbol for the French monarchy,’ said Nehrbass.

“They’ve been using it for 20 years. Where was the NFL 20 years ago?” said Sternberg.

Sternberg questions how far the NFL will push this issue and suggests that Artificial Intell may be behind the effort.

“This may have come up from some software that the NFL has but they are within their rights to make sure people are using their logos without a license, but I think it’s just a big misunderstanding,” said Sternberg, who has also represented Fox 8.

He told the NFL that Defendneworleans will not stop selling its shirts, in fact, company officials say sales have seen an uptick in the past week.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.