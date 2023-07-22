One dead, three injured after quadruple shooting in Marrero, police say

MARRERO, La. (WVUE) - One person was killed and another injured after a shooting incident in Marrero, according to JPSO.

Around 6:40 pm, police responded to reports of gunshots at a residence in the 6700 block of Mather Drive. Upon arrival, deputies found three adult male victims and one adult female victim inside the house, all with gunshot wounds.

The victims were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. The injuries to the surviving victims are not life-threatening.

The male victim was pronounced dead at the hospital. Currently, no information about suspects or motives is available.

The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office urges anyone with relevant information to come forward and assist with the investigation. Contact the Homicide Section at (504) 364-5300 or Crimestoppers.

