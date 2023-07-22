BBB Accredited Business
Severe storms are possible tonight, more rain is in store for Sunday

Heavy downpours and gusty winds will be our biggest threats from any storm
Strong to severe storms are possible tonight.
Strong to severe storms are possible tonight.(WVUE Fox 8)
By Amber Lake
Published: Jul. 22, 2023 at 3:18 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The pattern is beginning to shift from dry to stormy and the temperatures look to drop a bit as well in the coming days.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect for the north shore and along coastal MS until 9 PM this evening. Storms are arriving from the north, and a few could become strong enough to produce damaging winds. Heavy downpours are also a risk as we’re under a marginal threat for flooding. It’s a good idea to have multiple ways to receive storm warnings this evening.

Storm chances linger into Sunday where we’ll continue to have a flooding threat. Because of the storms and the lingering cloud cover, our daytime highs will be the coolest they’ve been in over a month. We have a forecast high of 90º. The last time New Orleans International reported 90º as a high was on May 31st.

Expect daily storm chances into the next work week with highs ranging from the low to mid 90s.

The Tropics: Tropical Storm Don is continuing to move north and should dissipate by early next week. Another area we’re keeping an eye on is in the tropical Atlantic. A disturbance about a thousand miles east of the Lesser Antilles has been given a 40% chance of development in the next 48 hours and a 60% chance of development in the next seven days. If this does develop into a Tropical Storm, the next name on the list is Emily.

