Severe storms are possible tonight, more rain is in store for Sunday

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The pattern is beginning to shift from dry to stormy and the temperatures look to drop a bit as well in the coming days.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect for the north shore and along coastal MS until 9 PM this evening. Storms are arriving from the north, and a few could become strong enough to produce damaging winds. Heavy downpours are also a risk as we’re under a marginal threat for flooding. It’s a good idea to have multiple ways to receive storm warnings this evening.

Storm chances linger into Sunday where we’ll continue to have a flooding threat. Because of the storms and the lingering cloud cover, our daytime highs will be the coolest they’ve been in over a month. We have a forecast high of 90º. The last time New Orleans International reported 90º as a high was on May 31st.

Expect daily storm chances into the next work week with highs ranging from the low to mid 90s.

The Tropics: Tropical Storm Don is continuing to move north and should dissipate by early next week. Another area we’re keeping an eye on is in the tropical Atlantic. A disturbance about a thousand miles east of the Lesser Antilles has been given a 40% chance of development in the next 48 hours and a 60% chance of development in the next seven days. If this does develop into a Tropical Storm, the next name on the list is Emily.

