Storm chances return this weekend

Still hot Saturday, cooler Sunday
Storm chance today
Storm chance today(WVUE)
By Hannah Gard
Published: Jul. 22, 2023 at 5:08 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Storms return to the forecast this weekend.

It will still be hot and humid most of the day Saturday with temperatures in the mid to upper 90s. There is a heat advisory in effect until 7 PM. A few storms are possible in the early to mid-afternoon before storm coverage increases into the evening.

A few storms could be strong to severe. Gusty winds and flooding rainfall are possible along with frequent lightning.

The boundary that pops up these storms lingers over the area through Sunday as well. Storms will be possible through the morning and afternoon Sunday. This will keep temperatures in the low 90s.

