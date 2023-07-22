BBB Accredited Business
U.S. District Judge orders Cantrell administration to appear in court over handling of Officer Vappie investigation

By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 11:40 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - U.S. District Judge Susie Morgan has summoned the Cantrell administration to court next month to address concerns regarding the investigation into Officer Jeffrey Vappie.

The judge issued a “Rule to Show Cause” to verify if the city violated the federal consent decree while handling the case.

MORE: OUTSIDE THE OFFICE INVESTIGATION

Officer Vappie, part of Mayor Latoya Cantrell’s security detail, was investigated for spending significant time with the mayor off-duty. The Public Integrity Bureau’s investigation found three violations against Vappie, but a federal monitor later discovered nine policy violations, including neglecting the “payroll fraud” allegation.

The court seeks documentation of Vappie’s reassignments and his recent return to the mayor’s executive protection team.

The mayor’s administration faces a serious order, while a ruling on terminating the consent decree is still pending.

