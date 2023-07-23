After Further Review: Saints roster projection
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Saints training camp 2023 opens this week. There’s a very real confidence brewing within the organization as Dennis Allen enters his second year as head coach. The roster looks improved, but they’ll use camp to find the right 53 players.
Here is my first Saints roster projection before the work gets underway.
Quarterback
Derek Carr
Jameis Winston
Jake Haener
This is pretty straightforward. I don’t anticipate Haener jumping Winston for the number two spot yet on the quarterback depth chart.
Running Back
Alvin Kamara
Jamaal Williams
Kendre Miller
Adam Prentice
Another straightforward projection. Things could get tricky if, or when, Kamara has to serve a suspension and another player would have to be put in the mix.
Wide Receiver
Michael Thomas
Chris Olave
Rashid Shaheed
Bryan Edwards
A.T. Perry
Kirk Merritt
Per usual, the numbers at this position are very fluid. The first three players on the list are obvious. Beyond those three though, it’s wide open. Merritt lands on this projection due to his ability to play running back. Perry also makes it on this projection, but he’ll have to earn his spot throughout camp. Tre’Quan Smith isn’t on this initial projection but may be able to play his way on. This is a position where a player we aren’t talking much about now can make a strong impression.
Tight End
Taysom Hill
Juwan Johnson
Foster Moreau
Numbers here could get interesting as well given Taysom Hill’s versatility. Lucas Krull and Jesse James are other names to watch here if they chose to keep more.
Offensive Line
Trevor Penning
Cesar Ruiz
Andrus Peat
Erik McCoy
Ryan Ramczyk
Landon Young
James Hurst
Nick Saldiveri
Calvin Throckmorton
How this group comes together will be a major part of the team’s offensive success this season. Penning vs Hurst will be one of the major position battles of camp. Some other names to watch are Lewis Kidd and Mark Evans.
Defensive End
Cam Jordan
Isaiah Foskey
Carl Granderson
Payton Turner
Tanoh Kpassagnon
This group remains a complete mystery outside of Cam Jordan. Granderson showed tremendous growth last season . The clock is ticking on Turner, while Foskey is a player the team thought very highly of coming out of Notre Dame. It’s very possible the Saints add to this group in the near future.
Defensive Tackle
Bryan Bresee
Nathan Shepherd
Khalen Saunders
Malcolm Roach
This is another group full of unknowns. Shepherd and Saunders are two veterans they brought in, but Bresee has the highest ceiling of anyone on this list and can hopefully get on the field quickly.
Linebacker
Pete Werner
DeMario Davis
D’'Marco Jackson
Andrew Dowell
Zack Baun
Anfernee Orji
The top two players at this position are rock solid, but behind Davis and Werner there are huge questions at linebacker. Orji is the lone undrafted free agent on this projection. It’s a make-or-break year for Baun, while Jackson brings some intrigue after returning from a season-ending injury last year.
Cornerback
Paulson Adebo
Marshon Lattimore
Alontae Taylor
Bradley Roby
Lonnie Johnson
This is one of the most talented and deepest rooms on the roster. Lattimore remains a shutdown corner. Adebo vs. Taylor is the premier position battle of training camp. Johnson gets the final spot but that could certainly change.
Safety
Tyrann Mathieu
Marcus Maye
Jordan Howden
Jonathan Abram
J.T. Gray
It will be interesting to see this group come together. On the surface this looks like a position that could be a strength with a nice mix of youth and experience. Smoke Monday and Ugo Amadi are a couple of other players to watch here.
Specialists
Wil Lutz
Blake Gilikin
Zach Wood
Lutz will have Blake Grupe nipping at his heels but ultimately he should win the kicker competition.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.
Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.
Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.