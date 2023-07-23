After Further Review: Saints roster projection

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Saints training camp 2023 opens this week. There’s a very real confidence brewing within the organization as Dennis Allen enters his second year as head coach. The roster looks improved, but they’ll use camp to find the right 53 players.

Here is my first Saints roster projection before the work gets underway.

Quarterback

Derek Carr

Jameis Winston

Jake Haener

This is pretty straightforward. I don’t anticipate Haener jumping Winston for the number two spot yet on the quarterback depth chart.

Running Back

Alvin Kamara

Jamaal Williams

Kendre Miller

Adam Prentice

Another straightforward projection. Things could get tricky if, or when, Kamara has to serve a suspension and another player would have to be put in the mix.

Wide Receiver

Michael Thomas

Chris Olave

Rashid Shaheed

Bryan Edwards

A.T. Perry

Kirk Merritt

Per usual, the numbers at this position are very fluid. The first three players on the list are obvious. Beyond those three though, it’s wide open. Merritt lands on this projection due to his ability to play running back. Perry also makes it on this projection, but he’ll have to earn his spot throughout camp. Tre’Quan Smith isn’t on this initial projection but may be able to play his way on. This is a position where a player we aren’t talking much about now can make a strong impression.

Tight End

Taysom Hill

Juwan Johnson

Foster Moreau

Numbers here could get interesting as well given Taysom Hill’s versatility. Lucas Krull and Jesse James are other names to watch here if they chose to keep more.

Offensive Line

Trevor Penning

Cesar Ruiz

Andrus Peat

Erik McCoy

Ryan Ramczyk

Landon Young

James Hurst

Nick Saldiveri

Calvin Throckmorton

How this group comes together will be a major part of the team’s offensive success this season. Penning vs Hurst will be one of the major position battles of camp. Some other names to watch are Lewis Kidd and Mark Evans.

Defensive End

Cam Jordan

Isaiah Foskey

Carl Granderson

Payton Turner

Tanoh Kpassagnon

This group remains a complete mystery outside of Cam Jordan. Granderson showed tremendous growth last season . The clock is ticking on Turner, while Foskey is a player the team thought very highly of coming out of Notre Dame. It’s very possible the Saints add to this group in the near future.

Defensive Tackle

Bryan Bresee

Nathan Shepherd

Khalen Saunders

Malcolm Roach

This is another group full of unknowns. Shepherd and Saunders are two veterans they brought in, but Bresee has the highest ceiling of anyone on this list and can hopefully get on the field quickly.

Linebacker

Pete Werner

DeMario Davis

D’'Marco Jackson

Andrew Dowell

Zack Baun

Anfernee Orji

The top two players at this position are rock solid, but behind Davis and Werner there are huge questions at linebacker. Orji is the lone undrafted free agent on this projection. It’s a make-or-break year for Baun, while Jackson brings some intrigue after returning from a season-ending injury last year.

Cornerback

Paulson Adebo

Marshon Lattimore

Alontae Taylor

Bradley Roby

Lonnie Johnson

This is one of the most talented and deepest rooms on the roster. Lattimore remains a shutdown corner. Adebo vs. Taylor is the premier position battle of training camp. Johnson gets the final spot but that could certainly change.

Safety

Tyrann Mathieu

Marcus Maye

Jordan Howden

Jonathan Abram

J.T. Gray

It will be interesting to see this group come together. On the surface this looks like a position that could be a strength with a nice mix of youth and experience. Smoke Monday and Ugo Amadi are a couple of other players to watch here.

Specialists

Wil Lutz

Blake Gilikin

Zach Wood

Lutz will have Blake Grupe nipping at his heels but ultimately he should win the kicker competition.

