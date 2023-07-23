BBB Accredited Business
Boy, 7, drowns in Slidell after being left unattended, St. Tammany coroner says

St. Tammany Parish coroner Dr. Charles Preston said an 'unattended' 7-year-old boy drowned Saturday (July 22) in Slidell.(rob masson)
By Ken Daley
Published: Jul. 23, 2023 at 8:13 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SLIDELL, La. (WVUE) - A 7-year-old boy drowned Saturday (July 22) in Slidell after being “temporarily left unattended,” the St. Tammany Parish Coroner’s office said.

The statement from Dr. Charles Preston’s office did not say where the child drowned, so it was unclear whether the death occurred in a swimming pool, a marine location or somewhere else.

“This is a tragedy of enormous proportions and my staff and I join those who are friends and family of the child in grieving this incident,” Preston said in the statement. “Sadly, these deaths occur all too often and each and every one of them is avoidable.

“The first rule of water safety for children and their parents or guardians is ‘eyes on the water at all times.’ No child should ever be left unattended or unsupervised for even a moment. The results, as we have seen today, can and all too often do have devastating consequences.”

Preston’s statement did not explain the circumstances of the drowning, but said “parents of the child have been notified.”

It also said, “Due to the victim’s age, the coroner’s office will not be releasing the child’s identity.”

