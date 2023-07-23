Boy, 7, drowns at Slidell residence after being left unattended, St. Tammany coroner says

SLIDELL, La. (WVUE) - A 7-year-old boy drowned Saturday (July 22) at a private residence in Slidell after being “temporarily left unattended,” the St. Tammany Parish Coroner’s office said.

A statement from his office quoted Dr. Charles Preston as saying, “This is a tragedy of enormous proportions and my staff and I join those who are friends and family of the child in grieving this incident. Sadly, these deaths occur all too often and each and every one of them is avoidable.

“The first rule of water safety for children and their parents or guardians is ‘eyes on the water at all times.’ No child should ever be left unattended or unsupervised for even a moment. The results, as we have seen today, can and all too often do have devastating consequences.”

Preston’s statement did not explain the circumstances of the drowning, but said “parents of the child have been notified.”

It also said, “Due to the victim’s age, the coroner’s office will not be releasing the child’s identity.”

