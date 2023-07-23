Football, Fútbol, Food: Recap of SEC Media Days

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - In this edition of FFF: We breakdown each team in the SEC after SEC Media Days in Nashville, Lionel Messi delivers in his Inter Miami debut, and Aaron Burgua building quite a restaurant resume in New Orleans.

FOOTBALL

Big props to the SEC for moving media days around the South. Nashville was an absolute great call. I’m also looking forward to Dallas in 2024.

To the surprise of no one, Georgia was picked to win the SEC East and win the SEC Championship.

In the SEC West, Alabama was picked right ahead of LSU for the top spot.

Here’s a few tidbits I took away from Nashville on each school in the SEC:

SEC East

Georgia- The Bulldogs are looking to be the first school since Minnesota (1934-36) to win a 3-peat of national titles.

Florida- Gators are trying to avoid three losing seasons in a row since 1945-47.

Tennessee- Starting QB Joe Milton can throw the ball 80 yards, but 59 completion percentage with the Vols needs to see an improvement.

South Carolina- Momentum is sky-high after beating back-to-back top-10 (Tennessee and Clemson) teams to end the regular season.

Kentucky- N.C. State transfer QB, Devin Leary, could be the most impactful transfer in the SEC this season.

Vanderbilt- Commodores over/under win total is 3.5 games. Take the over, they finished 5-7 last year.

Missouri- Miami transfer Jake Garcia will push Brady Cook in the QB room this fall. He played eight games last season, throwing five TD passes.

SEC West

Alabama- The Crimson Tide haven’t missed back-to-back SEC title games since 2010-11. They could match that if they fail to make it to Atlanta in December.

LSU- Tigers return 81 percent of their offensive production.

Ole Miss- The scuttlebutt out of Nashville is Jaxson Dart will start Game 1 at QB over Oklahoma St. transfer, Spencer Sanders.

Texas A&M- Another sub-par season could be the end of Jimbo Fisher in College Station. A 5-7 record is inexcusable for the Aggies.

Arkansas- Harold Perkins terrorized the Razorbacks offense last year. Intrigued to see how QB KJ Jefferson (he was hurt last season for the LSU game) handles the Tigers defense with Perkins.

Mississippi State- Seriously, how much eligibility does quarterback Will Rogers have left. This will be Year 4 for Rogers with State, feels like a lot longer.

Auburn- Michigan State transfer Payton Thorne could flourish in this offense with Hugh Freeze now in control for the Tigers.

FÚTBOL

Lionel Messi’s move to Major League Soccer was met with a massive amount of publicity. In his first match for Inter Miami, the Argentinian delivered on the hype.

Lionel Messi magic in his debut for Inter Miami 🪄🤯



His free kick wonder-strike, with less than a minute of time left, was magical and unforgettable. He’s done this so many times before, but now Americans can see it much more in-person.

Inter Miami is struggling in MLS play, but this victory came in the Leagues Cup. It’s a competition that pits MLS and Liga MX (Mexican top division) teams against each other.

They make a strong run in this tourney, Inter Miami momentum could carry into MLS matches.

FOOD

Chef Aaron Burgau has built quite a restaurant portfolio in New Orleans. He’s involved with ownership groups at restaurants: Patois, Central City BBQ, Charlie’s Steak House, Station 6, and Las Cruces Tex-Mex (opening this fall).

Patois was Burgua’s first restaurant, it opened in 2007. The Uptown spot has been around for a few, but it’s still a go-to spot for many in the city.

On a recent visit, I witnessed and tasted first-hand why Patois is special.

For appetizers, you need to try: potato gnocchi, grilled lamb ribs, and the Buffalo fried oysters. Main course, we went with the grilled hanger steak and the braised short rib ragu. That short rib was absolutely fabulous.

The atmosphere is very laid-back, great neighborhood restaurant feel. If you haven’t tried Patois, lock it into the calendar soon.

