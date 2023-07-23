LSU locks in another in-state recruit with the commitment of Many linebacker Tylen Singleton

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The LSU Tigers continue to lockdown their borders in the 2024 recruiting class. The latest commitment, Many linebacker Tylen Singleton.

The ‘24 Tiger recruiting class possesses 19 members so far. Thirteen of those commits are from “The Boot”. That’s 74 percent of LSU commits hailing from the state of Louisiana.

Singleton is the 13th ranked linebacker in the country according to On3. He’s the fifth-best recruit in Louisiana.

Eight of the top-10 recruits according to On3 in the state of Louisiana are committed to LSU:

- Many linebacker, Tylen Singleton

- Denham Springs safety, Dashawn McBryde

- Terrebonne wide receiver, Kylan Billiot

- Zachary tight end, Trey’Dez Green

- Lafayette Christian Academy safety, Ju’Juan Johnson

- Destrehan linebacker, Kolaj Cobbins

- John Curtis wide receiver, Michael Turner, Jr.

- West Feliciana safety, Joel Rogers

LSU is in a strong position to land the other two in the top-10:

- Acadiana defensive lineman, Dominick McKinley

- John Ehret cornerback, Wardell Mack

Mckinley (No. 1) and Mack (No. 2) are the top-2 recruits in the state.

The six commits from outside of the state in 2024:

- Linebacker Davhon Keys, Aledo, TX.

- Cornerback Ondre Evans, Nashville, TN.

- Offensive tackle Ethan Calloway, Mooresville, NC.

- Linebacker Xavier Atkins, Humble, TX. (Grew up in Jonesboro, LA.)

- Wide receiver JoJo Stone, Fairburn, GA.

- Quarterback Colin Hurley, Jacksonville, FL.

