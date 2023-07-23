Magazine Street Restaurant Week a hit among participating vendors

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - For the first time, the Magazine Street Merchant’s Organization has shaken and stirred up a week of specially discounted menus to keep bellies full and business booming in the dog days of summer.

“July is typically a slow month, yeah. June, July, August, September,” said Apolline Restaurant owner Keith Andrews. “So, having Coolinary in August and these various different restaurant weeks is really a nice uptick for us.”

Restaurants, bars, coffee houses, and sweets shops are serving specials ranging from $15 to $50 from July 17-23.

At the double shotgun cottage turned dinner spot, Apolline Restaurant’s staff placed a pink rose at the center of each table this week.

“I was surprised this week it was mostly two tops coming in. Some dates and pairs of friends,” said Andrews. “A lot of people hadn’t been to the restaurant before and found out about it because of restaurant week.”

On the other side of Napoleon, La Petite Grocery regulars and reservations came pouring in.

“People always want to celebrate or enjoy food, especially in New Orleans,” said manager Jordan Shakespeare. “I think this was a very good first attempt at focusing on Magazine Street specifically.”

The week gives pastry chef Shelby Fallman a chance to flex her creativity and experiment with recipes.

She debuted an olive oil cake with macerated peaches and lime. Each ingredient was chosen with clear intentions.

“We want to keep it in season with what’s going on for the summertime. We want things to be light, bright, and easy,” said Shakespeare. “Have a nice pasta or a cold soup. We try to keep it in season with what’s going on outside, too.”

And there already are talks among the vendors interested in staging another restaurant week event next summer.

“It’s a chance to reach out and bring in some new customers to see what we’re all about,” said Andrews.

Magazine Street Restaurant Week concludes on Sunday, with some spots offering brunch specials in the daytime and others multi-course dinners at night.

Reservations are recommended, and a full list of participants can be found here.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.