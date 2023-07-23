Morning storms knock out power to thousands in Jefferson, Orleans parishes

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A line of fast-moving thunderstorms knocked out power to several thousand customers in Jefferson and Orleans parishes Sunday morning (July 23).

Entergy New Orleans estimated most affected customers will see power restored between noon and 3 p.m.

According to the utility’s outage map, the largest area of affected customers was in Metairie, where nearly 3,800 customers are expected to be without power until 3 p.m.

Other areas of Jefferson Parish also were affected, with about 1,300 customers without electricity in Destrehan, 700 in Kenner and about 1,600 on the West Bank of the parish.

In New Orleans, outages were affecting about 2,200 customers in Uptown, around 200 in the Broadmoor-Central City area, and nearly 5,100 customers on the West Bank in Algiers. A noon restoration was estimated for the Algiers customers.

For more information on outages in your area, customers should visit the Entergy outage map here or report outages or downed power lines here. Customers also can call 1-800-9OUTAGE (1-800-968-8243) or sign up for text alerts from the utility by texting OUT to 36778.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.