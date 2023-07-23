BBB Accredited Business
Ranking the Saints: #12 Chris Olave

Chris Olave is entering Year with the New Orleans Saints.
(New Orleans Saints)
By Sean Fazende
Published: Jul. 23, 2023 at 5:29 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The man that wears 12 for the Saints, checks in at No. 12 on our countdown.

Chris Olave was the latest Ohio State Buckeye to make an immediate impact in Black and Gold.

He led the Saints with 72 receptions, 1,042 yards and was second on the team with four touchdowns through the air.

The coaches didn’t want Olave to rest on his accomplishments, instead they wanted him to build on them and improve in other areas.

So Olave spent the offseason working, and judging by his OTA and minicamp, he appears ready for Year 2.

With Olave, Michael Thomas, Rashid Shaheed, and Derek Carr at quarterback. There could be a big return to aerial assault of years past.

