Ranking the Saints: #13 Paulson Adebo

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - We head back to the secondary for our No. 13 player on our ranking the Saints countdown, he’s cornerback Paulson Adebo.

Adebo enters his third season in the NFL. His second year wasn’t quite as impressive as his rookie campaign.

For starters, he wasn’t available for all of it. Adebo missed four games due to injury after playing in all 17 in 2021.

Adebo is now healthy and ready to go, and should start opposite Marshon Lattimore as outside cornerback.

He’ll likely have some competition at the position with second-year pro Alontae Taylor also vying for that spot.

However, should Adebo do what he’s capable of, he can be a big part of the Saints success defending against opponents potent passing attacks

The secondary could become one of the strongest units on the entire roster.

