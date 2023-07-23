BBB Accredited Business
Ranking the Saints: #14 Jamaal Williams

Jamaal Williams racked up 17 rushing touchdowns with the Lions last season. (AP Photo/Paul...
Jamaal Williams racked up 17 rushing touchdowns with the Lions last season. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)(Paul Sancya | AP)
By Sean Fazende
Published: Jul. 23, 2023 at 12:19 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - We turn to another first-year Saint as our 14th ranked player on the countdown, he’s running back Jamaal Williams.

Williams signed a three-year. $12 million contract with the club this offseason, after spending his previous two in Detroit.

Williams should bring a physical presence to the running back room that was sorely missed last season. That led to Alvin Kamara carrying too much of the load.

Last year with the Lions, Williams was no stranger to the end zone.

He led the entire league with 17 rushing touchdowns, all while compiling just over a 1,000 yards on the ground.

The hope is, his presence should add a more power element to what could be a very potent Saints offense. Plus, he has the capabilities of taking on the lead running back role if Kamara has to serve a suspension this season.

