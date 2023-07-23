BBB Accredited Business
Ranking the Saints: #15 Marcus Maye

Marcus Maye is entering Year 2 with the Saints. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert, File)
Marcus Maye is entering Year 2 with the Saints. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert, File)
By Sean Fazende
Published: Jul. 23, 2023 at 11:27 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Coming in at No. 15 on our countdown is safety Marcus Maye.

Maye had an up and down first season in New Orleans, but part of that can be attributed to the lack of chemistry within the entire secondary last year due to injury.

Maye missed seven games due to injury, including the last three. Still, he managed to finish the season with 60 tackles and one forced fumble.

The Saints will want more in 2023.

The hope is, he and fellow safety Tyrann Mathieu can gel much quicker in their second season together.

If they do, perhaps they can be an even more dominant pass defense than they were a season ago when they ranked second in the league.

