Summer pattern returns this week, bringing heat and storms

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The heat wave is over, replaced by normal summertime weather this week.

Our temperatures will be in the low 90s on Sunday with storm activity in the early afternoon through early evening. Storms will be very isolated but could have frequent lighting and heavy rainfall.

We see a slight warming trend into the week with highs in the mid-90s each day, slightly above normal for this time of year. The ridge of high pressure that brought us dry and hot conditions last week has moved out, allowing for afternoon storm chances to return each day.

