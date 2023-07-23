BBB Accredited Business
A typical summertime pattern is in place for the new workweek

Daily rain chances are back
Isolated storm chances Monday.
By Amber Wheeler
Published: Jul. 23, 2023 at 4:10 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The heatwave is over which means we’re back to “normal” with daily chances for rain and “normal” heat.

Isolated storms will continue to linger along the coast this evening. A few may be strong but will likely fizzle as we lose daytime heating. Monday will warm back to the lower to mid 90s with chances for afternoon pop up storms. Most will remain dry but those who find themselves under a storm could experience heavy downpours.

The storm chances are daily this week as highs stay in the lower to mid 90s range. All of the storms will be hit-or-miss, meaning no major weather-making systems are in the works.

The Tropics: After briefly becoming the first hurricane of the Atlantic season, Don has weakened to a Tropical Storm. It looks to stay how we like them, out to see and fizzling within a few days.

Invest 95L is continuing to slowly head for the Carribean. It is just over 600 miles east of the Lesser Antilles. Saharan dust is keeping its growth suppressed for now but it’s one to watch as it moves into the Carribean later this week. There are signs it’ll be moving into a more hostile environment which could keep development chances low.

