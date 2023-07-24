1-year-old girl drowns in child’s swimming pool in Kenner, police say

KENNER, La. (WVUE) - Kenner police are investigating after a 1-year-old girl drowned in a children’s swimming pool.

Police say the incident happened around 8:15 p.m. on Thurs., July 20 in the 3200 block of Davidson Street.

Police say the girl and a 4-year-old were in the backyard. The 4-year-old told police a dog knocked the little girl into the pool.

The pool was mostly drained but still had around nine inches of water in it, a spokesperson for the police department said.

It is the second drowning of a young child in Louisiana in recent days.

On Saturday, a 7-year-old boy drowned in a pool after being left “temporarily unattended” in Slidell. The sheriff’s office has opened a investigation into his death.

