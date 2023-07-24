BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

1-year-old girl drowns in child’s swimming pool in Kenner, police say

Swimming pool generic graphic.
Swimming pool generic graphic.(MGN)
By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 11:55 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KENNER, La. (WVUE) - Kenner police are investigating after a 1-year-old girl drowned in a children’s swimming pool.

Police say the incident happened around 8:15 p.m. on Thurs., July 20 in the 3200 block of Davidson Street.

Police say the girl and a 4-year-old were in the backyard. The 4-year-old told police a dog knocked the little girl into the pool.

The pool was mostly drained but still had around nine inches of water in it, a spokesperson for the police department said.

It is the second drowning of a young child in Louisiana in recent days.

On Saturday, a 7-year-old boy drowned in a pool after being left “temporarily unattended” in Slidell. The sheriff’s office has opened a investigation into his death.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

From left, 48-year-old Nakie James Brown and 20-year-old Dustin Parrie Jr. were fatally shot...
Recently fired man kills 2 ex-coworkers, dies in shootout with deputies, sheriff says
The 'St. Bernard Swiftie,' Emma Jo Tassin, is taking home a special souvenir from the Era's...
‘St. Bernard Swiftie:’ 10-year-old fan picked out of 70,000+ by Taylor Swift for a special moment
Coyotes running rampant in a Westbank neighborhood prompt urgent calls for aggressive action to...
Coyotes chase man, kill chickens and dog on West Bank
Lindy Rae, Christopher, and Kamryn Simmons were killed when John Lundy struck their family's...
Driver that killed siblings was 3 times over legal limit for alcohol, LSP says
Stream news and weather 24/7

Latest News

Surprise increase in property assessments prompts council questions
New Orleans council requests pause on millages after latest assessments
FOX 8 Sports analyst and former Saint Jermon Bushrod previews Saints training camp
NOLA City Council asks agencies not to roll millages forard
Louisiana State University
LSU grad student will no longer teach at university after alleged profanity-laced voicemail to state lawmaker