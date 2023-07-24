Algiers church struggles to recover from December 2022 tornado damage

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - More than 10 months after an EF-2 tornado destroyed a 180-year-old Algiers church, the congregation is asking for more financial help to rebuild.

St. Mark Baptist Church stood on Wiltz Lane as a beacon of faith in the community, but when the devastating force of the December 14th tornado flattened their house of worship, all that stood left was the welcoming signage.

It’s a message Pastor Lonnie Williams takes as a sign from God that his people are in good hands.

“It gives us hope. I believe that the lord wanted that sign to stay there to remind us that he’s able to rebuild and restore,” said Williams. “Everything is expensive nowadays. I’ve talked to some pastors who have rebuilt churches. Things are way way higher than what it was then.”

By rough estimate, Williams says the church needs about $270,000 to $300,000 more than what they’ve already recovered from insurance.

If you like to donate, visit their GoFundMe campaign here.

