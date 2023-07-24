Bruce: Still hot with a slight break in humidity; low rain chances as temps and humidity rise mid week
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Slightly lower humidity makes for a nicer feel to start this week. Enjoy it for now as humidity will be back by mid-week.
It will still be hot with highs in the mid-90s. With lower dew points in much of the area, feels-like temperatures will not be as high.
Some coastal areas could see a few pop-up storms Monday. Storm chances are low throughout the week as high pressure builds over the US. This will also push temperatures well into the mid-90s. There are a few areas in the tropics I am watching with low chance development. We are fine for now with no threat.
