Bruce: Still hot with a slight break in humidity; low rain chances as temps and humidity rise mid week

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Slightly lower humidity makes for a nicer feel to start this week. Enjoy it for now as humidity will be back by mid-week.

Bruce; Enjoy a rare late July break from the high humidity as dew points ( the measure of moisture temp.) The higher the number the more muggy it is. Last week we were in the 75-80° range. Now we are in the mid 60s to lower 70s. pic.twitter.com/eXxseSqWac — Bruce Katz (@BruceKatzFOX8) July 24, 2023

It will still be hot with highs in the mid-90s. With lower dew points in much of the area, feels-like temperatures will not be as high.

Some coastal areas could see a few pop-up storms Monday. Storm chances are low throughout the week as high pressure builds over the US. This will also push temperatures well into the mid-90s. There are a few areas in the tropics I am watching with low chance development. We are fine for now with no threat.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.