Bruce: Still hot with a slight break in humidity; low rain chances as temps and humidity rise mid week

Bruce: We are settling into another dry pattern after weekend storms
Bruce: We are settling into another dry pattern after weekend storms
By Bruce Katz
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 3:00 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Slightly lower humidity makes for a nicer feel to start this week. Enjoy it for now as humidity will be back by mid-week.

It will still be hot with highs in the mid-90s. With lower dew points in much of the area, feels-like temperatures will not be as high.

Some coastal areas could see a few pop-up storms Monday. Storm chances are low throughout the week as high pressure builds over the US. This will also push temperatures well into the mid-90s. There are a few areas in the tropics I am watching with low chance development. We are fine for now with no threat.

Morning weather update for Monday, July 24 at 6 a.m.