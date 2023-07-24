BBB Accredited Business
Coast Guard rescues seven boaters stranded near Breton Sound

By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Jul. 23, 2023 at 7:10 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Coast Guard rescues seven boaters from a grounded 30-foot vessel near Breton Sound, Louisiana, around 5:45 p.m. Saturday (July 23).

The distress call was received by Sector New Orleans watchstanders, who launched a Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter to assist.

The aircrew hoisted the boaters onto the helicopter and transferred them to New Orleans Lakefront Airport.

No injuries were reported.

