Coast Guard rescues seven boaters stranded near Breton Sound

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Coast Guard rescues seven boaters from a grounded 30-foot vessel near Breton Sound, Louisiana, around 5:45 p.m. Saturday (July 23).

The distress call was received by Sector New Orleans watchstanders, who launched a Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter to assist.

The aircrew hoisted the boaters onto the helicopter and transferred them to New Orleans Lakefront Airport.

No injuries were reported.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.