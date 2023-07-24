New Orleans council requests pause on millages after latest assessments

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The New Orleans City Council is asking taxing authorities not to roll their millages forward after increased prices on homeowners’ latest assessments.

Property values increased in Orleans Parish by around 23%.

An email, signed by all members of the council, was sent to agencies including the school board, sheriff’s office, and sewerage and water board.

The letter states that residents say they are “tapped out” because of skyrocketing bills.

See also: Shocking increases in Orleans Parish property assessments prompts Council questions

Some of those taxing authorities have several millages up for renewal or rate increases coming soon.

The council asks if they can help residents cope with rising costs, limited resources, and outstanding requests.

The 2020 quadrennial reassessment allowed some millages to roll forward and others back, which saved taxpayers over $60 million.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.