Nicer feel to start the week before heat and humidity builds

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Slightly lower humidity makes for a nicer feel to start this week.

It will still be hot with highs in the mid-90s. With lower dew points in much of the area, feels-like temperatures will not be as high.

Some coastal areas could see a few pop-up storms Monday. Storm chances are low throughout the week as high pressure builds over the US. This will also push temperatures well into the mid-90s.

