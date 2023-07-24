BBB Accredited Business
Nicer feel to start the week before heat and humidity builds

Few storm chances
Highs this week
Highs this week(WVUE)
By Hannah Gard
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 10:14 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Slightly lower humidity makes for a nicer feel to start this week.

It will still be hot with highs in the mid-90s. With lower dew points in much of the area, feels-like temperatures will not be as high.

Some coastal areas could see a few pop-up storms Monday. Storm chances are low throughout the week as high pressure builds over the US. This will also push temperatures well into the mid-90s.

