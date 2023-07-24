Orleans Juvenile Court Judge Tammy Stewart dies at 53

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Orleans Parish community is mourning the passing of Juvenile Court Judge Tammy Stewart.

Court officials announced that Judge Stewart passed away on Monday. She was 53 years old.

Stewart, who received her bachelor’s degree from Southern University at New Orleans and her law degree from Ohio State University, was elected to the Section B seat in 2009.

Tenisha Stevens, who leads the Mayor’s Office of Criminal Justice Coordination (OCJC), extended condolences on Facebook.

“Sending condolences to Judge Tammy Stewart’s family, friends, and her colleagues on and off the beach. May your soul rest in God’s perfect peace,” her post read. “Thank you for your service to juvenile court and our young people.”

“It is with our deepest regret and unbelievable sadness that we announced the passing of our beloved colleague, friend, and Senior Judge on the juvenile bench Tammy Stewart,” said Orleans Parish Juvenile Court Judge Candice Bates Anderson. “Tammy leaves behind to cherish her memory her son, mother, sister and two brothers. Tammy always fulfilled her duties as a judge. She will be terribly missed.”

“She was an extraordinary individual, admired and treasured by her colleagues. Her passing is a great loss to the court and the New Orleans Justice System,” Orleans Parish Chief Judge Ranord Darensburg said.

“Her passing is a great loss to the Court and the City she so loyally served. On behalf of our entire team at the DA’s Office, we extend our deepest sympathies to her family and loved ones. May God give them strength during this difficult time,” said District Attorney Jason Williams.

