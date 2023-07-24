BBB Accredited Business
Proposed ordinance restricts food distribution to homeless encampments in New Orleans

A proposed New Orleans city ordinance could limit the ways people can feed the unhoused...
A proposed New Orleans city ordinance could limit the ways people can feed the unhoused populations of the city.(WVUE)
By Maddie Kerth
Published: Jul. 23, 2023 at 8:15 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Several New Orleans city council members will meet Monday to discuss ways to clean up the city, specifically around the homeless encampments that have sprung up beneath city overpasses.

But some housing advocates say the plan would do more harm than good if passed by the full council.

“What ends homelessness is a home. What ends houselessness is a house,” said Angela Owczarek with the Travelers Aid Society of Greater New Orleans. “That hasn’t changed in the time we’ve been presenting to Quality of Life.”

A proposed ordinance will go before a New Orleans city council committee Monday (July 24) afternoon that would restrict the way people living in underpass encampments are fed, citing the unregulated food distribution currently happening in the city as a contributor to litter, rodent infestations, and a decrease in the quality of life of individuals within homeless encampments.

In the document, penned by council members Eugene Green, Oliver Thomas, and Freddie King, the ordinance would increase penalties for food waste and food distribution in these areas if strict guidelines are not followed.

RELATED STORY: Advocates say portable toilet waste dumped near New Orleans homeless encampments for months

“What we are looking to avoid is the rat and rodent infestation that is caused by dumping of food items. It’s guidelines that everybody should weant to follow,” Green told Fox 8. “If you really want to help people out you can bring packaged food, food in containers, you can serve food and clean it up at the end of the day.”

Owczarek has been advocating for people living in some of the harshest conditions in New Orleans for nearly a decade. She disagrees with the proposed penalties.

“It removes a vital food source for people who are living outside and already living difficult lives where they are hungry most of the time,” she said.

Sara Parks, with Grace at the Greenlight, helps feed the city’s homeless daily.

“The need is there. Our unhoused need sustenance. They are living on the streets, trying to survive daily,” said Parks. “While there are some organizations, like mine and a few others, doing what they can to feed people, the reality is that there are not enough services for the need that there is.”

Under the proposed ordinance, certain food distributions will still be allowed.

  • Food should be discarded nowhere other than in a “lidded waste container.”
  • There should be no “distribution of unsealed food containers.”
  • No one should “leave behind litter, food waste, or pans of food or other unsealed bulk foodstuffs that cannot be reasonably consumed in one sitting.”

Owczarek sees solving the problem differently.

“An increased amount of trash cans, dumpsters, increased servicing of these trash cans and dumpsters that do exist,” she said. “You may pass a block where 40 people are living and they have one standard-sized home trash can.”

Owczarek agrees there is a litter and rat problem across the city, but she’ll be at the committee meeting Monday at 1pm to voice her thoughts.

“We do it throughout the city. Just because it isn’t always taken advantage of by those who are encouraged to do so doesn’t mean that we shouldn’t encourage it everywhere,” said Green. “We have a very serious problem around encampments. We have a health concern that we can’t and won’t ignore.”

