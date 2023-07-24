Ranking the Saints: #10 Pete Werner

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - We’ve entered the top-10 on our ranking the Saints countdown, linebacker Pete Werner comes in at No. 10.

There was a point in the 2022 season where Werner was playing better than anyone on the Saints roster regardless of position. At one point he even led the entire league in tackles playing alongside Demario Davis.

Then injuries took its toll. He missed five games, and despite the missed time he still finished third on the team with 80 tackles. He also forced two fumbles..

The team is expecting big things out of Werner as he enters his third season with the club.

If he can be as consistently available as the man he plays next to, then linebacker can be one of the strongest position groups on the team in 2023.

Which in turn would make the entire defense that much stronger.

