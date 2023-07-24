BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Ranking the Saints: #10 Pete Werner

Pete Werner is entering Year 3 with the Saints. (AP Photo/Rusty Costanza)
Pete Werner is entering Year 3 with the Saints. (AP Photo/Rusty Costanza)(Rusty Costanza | AP)
By Sean Fazende
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 5:31 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - We’ve entered the top-10 on our ranking the Saints countdown, linebacker Pete Werner comes in at No. 10.

There was a point in the 2022 season where Werner was playing better than anyone on the Saints roster regardless of position. At one point he even led the entire league in tackles playing alongside Demario Davis.

Then injuries took its toll. He missed five games, and despite the missed time he still finished third on the team with 80 tackles. He also forced two fumbles..

The team is expecting big things out of Werner as he enters his third season with the club.

If he can be as consistently available as the man he plays next to, then linebacker can be one of the strongest position groups on the team in 2023.

Which in turn would make the entire defense that much stronger.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

From left, 48-year-old Nakie James Brown and 20-year-old Dustin Parrie Jr. were fatally shot...
Recently fired man kills 2 ex-coworkers, dies in shootout with deputies, sheriff says
The 'St. Bernard Swiftie,' Emma Jo Tassin, is taking home a special souvenir from the Era's...
‘St. Bernard Swiftie:’ 10-year-old fan picked out of 70,000+ by Taylor Swift for a special moment
Coyotes running rampant in a Westbank neighborhood prompt urgent calls for aggressive action to...
Coyotes chase man, kill chickens and dog on West Bank
Lindy Rae, Christopher, and Kamryn Simmons were killed when John Lundy struck their family's...
Driver that killed siblings was 3 times over legal limit for alcohol, LSP says
Stream news and weather 24/7

Latest News

Saints have missed the postseason the last two years. The last time New Orleans missed the...
Saints kickoff training camp practices on Wednesday
Michael Thomas agreed to a new 1-year contract this offseason.
Ranking the Saints: #11 Michael Thomas
FOX 8 Sports analyst and former Saint Jermon Bushrod previews Saints training camp
FILE - In this Dec. 13, 2020, file photo, Los Angeles Chargers offensive guard Trai Turner (70)...
Saints hosting free agent Trai Turner, former Pro Bowl guard and NOLA native